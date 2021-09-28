Greenville Town Hall Scheduled For Thursday

The Greenville City Council is hosting a town hall meeting Thursday, September 30 at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of the SMART Center in downtown Greenville.

The meeting will focus on the future of the city with residents able to ask questions of Mayor George Barber and council members.

The mayor and councilmen will make comments to begin the session, then questions will be taken about possible directions for the future of Greenville.

Mayor Barber said he believes it is important for the council to receive input from residents.