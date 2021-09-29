Health Board Gets Finance & COVID Update

In their meeting Monday night, the Bond County Board of Health learned that the health department realized an increase in cash on hand for the month of August, to the tune of $38,765. The department’s cash on hand as of August 31 was $1,182,625.

Most of the department’s grants for Fiscal Year 2022 have been executed.

COVID testing remains available at the department five days a week. It was announced the positivity rate for our region of the state, as of September 24, was 3.3%. Comparatively, the positivity rate for Bond County specifically is 5.1%.