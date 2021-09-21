Highland VFW Introducing Horse Therapy For Veterans

Highland VFW Post 5694 is partnering with the Chakota Therapeutic Riding Center in Germantown to introduce the benefits of horse therapy for veterans. A special program will be held Monday, October 4, at 7 PM in the Highland VFW Hall. You do not need to be a member to attend. For more information, call 531-6836.

Chakota is a horse therapy center who specializes in emotional healing through therapeutic interaction with horses.

Because a horse’s gait is similar to the human walk, riding strengthens and supports the natural motion of the spine and pelvis. This repetitive motion helps balance, coordination, strength, and muscle tone as it gently mobilizes the joints.

In addition, riding and interacting with the horse fosters self-confidence and motivation. The freedom and independence the Riders experience through Chakota’s programs act as a bridge to provide physical and emotional healing through therapeutic interaction with horses.

The program for veterans is paid for through donations.