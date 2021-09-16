Hill’s Fort Rendezvous This Weekend

The Hill’s Fort Rendezvous returns this weekend at the Hill’s Fort replica on the American Farm Heritage Museum grounds near Greenville.

The event is Friday, Saturday and Sunday with fifth graders visiting the fort on Friday.

Greenville Tourism Director Jes Adam said many Bond County students will visit the various stations at the Rendezvous, learning about life in the early 1800’s. Everyone is welcome Saturday and Sunday starting around 9 AM with activities winding down around 4 or 5 PM. He also noted the blacksmith shop that’s been built at the fort, which is new this year. Adam said there will be many vendors at the Rendezvous as well.

Many of the same activities from Saturday will also be available Sunday.

There is no charge to attend.