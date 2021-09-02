Invitation To Join Patient & Family Engagement Council.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is accepting applications for its Patient and Family Engagement Council.

The mission of the council is to provide a collaborative partnership for families and HSHS clinicians, administrators and colleagues to promote the delivery of patient and family-centered health care.

Council members will be selected to represent the many different types of patients and caregivers who use Holy Family Hospital.

The council meets four times a year, and those interested are asked to commit to serve at least one year.

Interested individuals can contact Teresa Cornelius, chief nursing officer, at 665-1230 or email her at teresacornelius@hshs.org.

More information is available HERE.