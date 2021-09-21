It’s GHS Homecoming Week

This week is homecoming week at Greenville High School

The theme is Superheroes and Villains.

The parade is Friday afternoon, and the homecoming dance will be Friday night after the football game on the football field.

Kickoff for that game has been moved up to 6 o’clock.

The coronation will be during the homecoming dance.

Seniors selected as queen candidates are Mia Emken, Alexis Griffin, Paige Roberts, Kayla Sanders and Abby Sussenbach. The king candidates are Mason Barnes, Peyton McCullough, Dima Powell, Jack Wall and Cazdin Weber.

Each of the other classes has four attendants.

In the junior class they are Sydnee Godier, Rutu Patel, Trent Bohannon and Gavin Langel.

The sophomore attendants are Lola Carmen, Melissa Lager, Kaleb Gardner and Brayden Huels while the freshmen include Adyson Bearley, Sophia Stephens, Ayden White and Garrett Young.

Each day of the week has a special theme. Monday was Knock Out Your Villains and PJ Day.

Tuesday is Strange Travels Day, Wednesday, Superheroes and Villains Day; Thursday is Partners In Crime Duo Day, and Friday is Battle of the Universes Class Colors Day.

The school is conducting a food collection contest and there will be a kickball tournament, team races, a class mural contest and other activities.

The parade is at 3 p.m. Friday, going through downtown Greenville, then east on College Avenue, to Hena Street and north to the school.