Join Biking Event To Support Prairie Heart Foundation

The Prairie Heart Foundation invites everyone to join Pedal for Prairie this fall, their first-ever biking event to raise funds for the Prairie Heart Foundation.

Throughout the month of October, commit to riding your bike 50 miles – all at once or a little each day. It’s up to you. Your registration fee will cover rider perks outlined below. You can also make an additional gift to the Prairie Heart Foundation in honor of a loved one, physician, nurse or other caregiver who made a difference in your life!

Choose your participation level and earn special rider perks:

Individual Donation of $25 – You will receive a Pedal for Prairie T-Shirt & water bottle

Individual Donation of $100 – You will receive a custom designed Pedal for Prairie Cycle Jersey and water bottle

Family Donation of $90 – You will receive four water bottles and four Pedal for Prairie T-Shirts (two adult and two children’s sizes)

How to participate

Register: Commit to making an impact on cardiovascular care by Pedaling for Prairie throughout October. Register at prairieheart.org/pedal-for-prairie/.

Donate: You can make a personal donation or raise funds from friends or family.

Pedal: You may ride in honor or in memory of a loved one. You may also ride to recognize a physician, nurse or other caregiver. Your participation makes a difference in local world-class cardiovascular care!

Share on Social: Download our Facebook profile picture frame to generate awareness of the ride, and be sure to share your photo and story with us on social media using #pedalforprairie.

Place your order no later than September 21 to receive your shirt and water bottle the week of October 4. After registering on our website, you will receive a link and code to place your shirt order.

If you are interested in riding with Pedal for Prairie or would like additional information, please visit prairieheart.org/giving, or contact Prairie Heart Foundation at 217-788-0706.