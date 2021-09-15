KC Adult Education Program Partners With Maschhoffs

Kaskaskia College’s Adult Education Program is excited to partner with The Maschhoffs, Inc. to offer English as a Second Language (ESL) tutoring to their current employees throughout the district.

The Maschhoffs, Inc. is a diverse employer in the south-central Illinois region, with a number of employees whose native language is not English. Through this partnership, KC and Maschhoff will offer tutoring services for employees who wish to develop their reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills.

The Reading Link Program (a division of the KC Adult Education Program) offers free tutoring services to adults in our community college district that encompasses Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Marion, and Washington counties. The program’s services include literacy tutoring, math tutoring, English as a Second Language tutoring, and helping adult learners achieve their personal and professional goals.

The Reading Link program at Kaskaskia College has impacted countless lives in the years it has operated and will continue that tradition as with this new partnership with The Maschhoffs, Inc. To learn more about the program or to volunteer tutor, please contact KC Reading Link Program Coordinator Paige Webster at 618-545-3119.