KC Announces Fall 2021 Community Education Classes

Want to upgrade your cooking and baking skills? Learn how to navigate Medicare and Social Security? Or paint a barn quilt? Explore a new culture? Kaskaskia College has announced its lineup of fall 2021 community education offerings, with over 50 courses available.

Kaskaskia College’s Community and Continuing Education Department has several series of courses to take, including the topics of essential oils, Southern Illinois history, craft making, dessert decorating, and gardening, plus Understanding Medicare and Social Security workshops. Other new fall courses include a polymer clay button course, a basic crochet course, and an introduction to painting barn quilts.

Courses begin in September at all of KC’s education centers. September course offerings include:

9/20 – Painting Party: Fall Pumpkin, 5:00-7:30 p.m., Vandalia Education Center

9/21 – Research and Source Citing, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Greenville Education Center

9/21 and 9/22 – Spiritual Nutrition, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Vandalia Education Center

9/21 – Essential Oils: Make & Take, 6:00-9:00 p.m., Crisp Technology Center (Centralia)

9/22 – Underground Railroad in Southern Illinois, 5:00 -7:00 p.m., Greenville Education Center

9/23 – Polymer Clay Buttons, 5:00-7:30 p.m., Vandalia Education Center

9/27 – Introduction to Japanese Language and Culture, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Trenton Education Center

9/28 – Abstract Painting: Canvas and Tape, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Greenville Education Center

9/28 – Advanced Painted Sign Design, 6:00-9:00 p.m., Nashville Education Center

9/28 and 9/30 – Introduction to Apple iPad, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Salem Education Center

9/30 – Understanding Social Security, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Trenton Education Center

9/30 – Polymer Clay Buttons, 5:30-8:00 p.m., Greenville Education Center

Read full course descriptions, costs, and additional information before registering at www.kaskaskia.edu/academics/continuing-and-community-education.

Space is limited for all classes due to COVID-19 guidelines. All students must pre-register for classes.

On August 26, 2021, Governor Pritzker announced additional mitigations for higher education institutions throughout Illinois, including mask-wearing for all individuals in all indoor settings.

Additionally, due to the high amount of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the following individuals must get vaccinated:

All healthcare workers, including workers at public and private nursing homes.

All teachers and staff at Pre-K-through Grade 12 schools; and

All personnel and students (attending classes in-person) at higher education institutions (this includes non-credit community education students).

Therefore, effective September 19, 2021, all community education course participants will be required to show their vaccination card or provide a COVID-19 test result conducted within the last seven days to attend courses in person at the Kaskaskia College main campus or any of the education centers.

Questions? Want to register for a class? Contact the Kaskaskia College Community and Continuing Education Department at 618-545-3255 or ce@kaskaskia.edu.