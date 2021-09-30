KC Implements New COVID Procedures

Kaskaskia College has implemented new campus procedures regarding Illinois Governor Pritzker’s executive order mandating all higher education institutions require students and personnel to have COVID-19 vaccinations or provide proof of weekly testing.

Procedures to follow have been provided online. This also applies to students attending classes at KC education centers.

Anyone without a vaccination may provide weekly proof of a negative test.

KC has testing available at the main campus twice a week.

College officials indicate KC is committed to providing face-to-face offerings to the student body in a safe, secure and healthy manner.