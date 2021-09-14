KC & McKendree Sign Music Education Partnership Agreement

Kaskaskia College and McKendree University signed a new articulation agreement for KC graduates to transfer to McKendree and continue their bachelor’s degree in music education.

Students who complete their Associate of Fine Art (AFA) Degree at KC through this partnership will secure admittance to McKendree University; the agreement’s benefits are significant to graduates’ time, money, and effort.

“KC is very excited to have a formal articulation agreement in music education with McKendree,” said Kaskaskia College Dean of Arts and Sciences Kellie Henegar. “We consider them a strong educational partner, and this articulation agreement ensures that KC students interested in pursuing a career in music education can receive a solid two-year foundation in their major at KC and then transfer seamlessly to McKendree.”

Dean Henegar also noted that the process to create an articulation agreement involves collaboration with key faculty and administration at both schools to ensure the curriculum is aligned and transfer is seamless.

Kaskaskia College’s Associate of Fine Arts degree in music education is a comprehensive program offering music theory, music history, piano, and applied instruction. Ensembles are required to explore a range of performance and creative opportunities. Students completing this degree can transfer to McKendree University’s Music Education program and, upon completion, continue into careers in teaching K-12 choral, instrumental, and general music.

Kaskaskia College has music articulation agreements with Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Eastern Illinois University, and Western Illinois University. Kaskaskia College has over 200 signed articulation agreements with four-year colleges and institutions. Kaskaskia College is committed to providing students with access to more affordable educational opportunities.