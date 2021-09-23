KC October 2021 Community Education Classes

Kaskaskia College’s October community education classes have been announced. The offerings include:

10/4-10/18 – Beginning Genealogy, 12:00 -2:00 p.m., Salem Education Center

10/04-10/11 – Computer Basics Part 1, 4:00-6:00 p.m., Salem Education Center

10/04-10/7 – Basic Knitting: Hat, 6:00 -8:00 p.m., Vandalia Education Center

10/05-10/26 – Chair Yoga, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Crisp Technology Center (Centralia)

10/05-10/26 – Writing Your Life Story, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Greenville Education Center

10/06 – Understanding Social Security, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Nashville Education Center

10/12 and 10/13 – Foraging and Self Sufficiency, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Vandalia Education Center

10/12, 10/14, and 10/18 – Basic Crochet, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Greenville Education Center

10/19 and 10/20 – Spiritual Nutrition, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Greenville Education Center

10/21 – Countertop Cooking: Comfort Foods, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Greenville Education Center

10/25 – Cupcake Decorating, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Salem Education Center

10/25 – Countertop Cooking: Soup and Bread Bowl, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Vandalia Education Center

10/26 – Countertop Cooking: Appetizers, 5:30-8:00 p.m., Greenville Education Center

10/26 and 10/27 – Make Money with Horticulture, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Greenville Education Center

10/27 – Underground Railroad in Southern Illinois, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Greenville Education Center

10/28 – Homemade Pie Dough, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Vandalia Education Center

10/29, 11/5, 11/12, and 11/19 – Writing Your Life Story, 12:00-2:00 p.m., Salem Education Center

Kaskaskia College has announced its full lineup of fall 2021 community education offerings, with over 50 courses available. Read full course descriptions, costs, and additional information before registering at www.kaskaskia.edu/academics/continuing-and-community-education.

Space is limited for all classes due to COVID-19 guidelines. All students must pre-register for classes.

Kaskaskia College will continue to enforce social distancing and safety guidelines established by the Illinois Community College Board and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Precautions include all participants wearing a mask indoors (regardless of vaccination status), proper hand sanitizing, and visitors completing the college’s prescreening tool available on the KC Connect Mobile App or at www.kaskaskia.edu. These and other measures have been put in place to ensure everyone’s health and well-being.

Questions? Want to register for a class? Contact the Kaskaskia College Community and Continuing Education Department at 618-545-3255 or ce@kaskaskia.edu.