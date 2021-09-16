KPD Board Approves Ameren Easement Agreement

The Kingsbury Park District Board met this week and approved an easement agreement with Ameren Illinois to place an above-ground gas regulator station at Breehne Park.

KPD Director Jerry Sauerwein said the station will be located on the northeast corner of the park property, which is at the intersection of Bowman Industrial Drive and Ridge Street.

Sauerwein reported the district will receive $5,000 for the easement, and Ameren has agreed to extend the parking lot.

Board members also approved the fiscal year 2020 comptroller report for the district.

The financial report was completed by KEB, an accounting firm hired by the district. It now has to be submitted to the Illinois State Comptroller’s Office.