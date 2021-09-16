Lem Rhodes Foundation Luminary Ceremony Saturday

The Bond County Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation is holding a special luminary program, “A Night To Honor and Remember,” at the courthouse in Greenville Saturday evening.

Foundation Luminary Chair Jane Wilhite said it’s great to have the event again after a year off in 2020. Attendees will gather on the courthouse lawn. Luminaries will be sold for $5 from 6 to 7:30 PM. Luminaries will be lit and displayed around the square in honor or memory of those who are or have battled cancer. Guest speaker Sally Bolen will address the crowd around 6:30 PM.

No food will be available. Organizers are urging people to visit local restaurants, and then bring their lawn chairs for the program.

Social distancing and masking are encouraged.

For more information visit LemuelRhodes.org or find the foundation on Facebook.