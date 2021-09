The Greenville Public Library is once again hosting an outdoor story time for infants and toddlers.

The event will be held the next six Wednesdays.

Parents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, and meet on the front lawn of the library at 414 West Main Street in Greenville. Each story time begins at 10:30 a.m.

The dates include September 8, 15, 22 and 29, and October 6 and 13.