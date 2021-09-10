Library Trustees Talk Building Options

The Greenville Public Library trustees recently met in special session to talk about building options presented by an architect.

No decision has been made about any of the options.

The current Andrew Carnegie library was opened in 1905.

The library board faces a situation where the present facility does not have enough space for current materials and computers, there are problems with ADA compliance and lack of space means no programming can be added.

An architectural study of the current library was completed a few years ago. Deficiencies at the present library included exterior windows and doors, exterior clay brick and stone masonry, mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems, fire suppression system, and interior finishes and furnishings.

Library Director Jo Keillor has also pointed out her concern of the main floor sloping.

One option is staying in the current building and fixing problems as able to do so. That does not address the issues of lack of space and ADA compliance.

Another option is adding on to the current library building, and repairs to the library would still need to be done.

A third option is constructing a new building to provide space needed and ADA compliance.

It was the consensus of the library trustees to compile information about the current library and options, present them to the city council for feedback and eventually hold a public meeting.