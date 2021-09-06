LRCF Luminary Ceremony Planned For September 18

The Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation of Bond County is conducting a luminary ceremony, titled “A Night To Honor and Remember, on Saturday, September 18 on the Bond County Courthouse lawn.

The event is taking the place of the Celebration of Life and Survivor’s Dinner, normally held every year.

Luminaries, honoring and remembering those who have battled cancer, can be purchased for $5 each that evening from 6 to 7:30. They are also available in advance by sending a check or money order to LRCF, in care of Jane Wilhite, at 406 West Spring Street in Greenville.

The ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. September 18. Guest speaker will be Sally Bolen.

Those attending should bring a lawn chair. Social distancing and masking are encouraged.

Since food will not be available, it is suggested those attending visit local restaurants prior to the ceremony.

The foundation provides financial assistance to local cancer patients. For more information visit the website at LemuelRhodes.org.