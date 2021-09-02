Make The Smart Choice Over Labor Day…Drive Sober

As people join together to celebrate summer’s last hurrah, the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police are reminding motorists to make a plan for a safe and sober ride home before indulging in Labor Day festivities. During this busy time for travel, law enforcement throughout the state are stepping up enforcement efforts to keep impaired drivers off the roads.

“Driving impaired is a dangerous choice,” said Cynthia Watters, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “Instead of playing Russian roulette with the wheel, we urge motorists partaking of impairing substances to make the responsible choice to find a sober ride home. Let’s work together to save lives.”

The enforcement campaign runs through Sept. 7.

According to IDOT crash data, there were 938 fatal crashes in 2019, the most recent year for which complete alcohol test data is available, 258 (27.5%) of which involved at least one driver, surviving or killed, who tested positive for alcohol. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, between 2009 and 2018, the presence of marijuana had nearly doubled in drivers killed in crashes in the U.S.

“With Labor Day assuming the role of the unofficial end to the summer travel season, we are expecting an increase in traffic volume on the roadways,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

“That factor alone makes driving more dangerous. Driving impaired makes traveling on our roadways exponentially more treacherous. Impaired drivers put everyone at risk, including our first responders. Do your part to have a safe, fun and responsible holiday weekend by designating a driver.”

As you prepare for Labor Day weekend, keep the following tips in mind and spread the message to your friends and family.

If you have used an impairing substance, do not drive.

If you think a driver may be impaired, do not get in the car.

If you are going to drink or use drugs, plan ahead for a sober ride. Options include your community’s sober ride program, a cab, public transportation or your favorite ridesharing app.

If you know someone about to drive while impaired, take their keys and arrange to get them home safely.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by IDOT in Illinois. Impaired driving is yet another element of IDOT’s comprehensive multimedia campaign, Life or Death Illinois, highlighting the incredible responsibility of each driver to make good decisions and decrease the number of lives lost each year. Visit lifeordeathillinois.com for more information.