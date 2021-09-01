Meth Arrest In Montgomery County

The South Central Illinois Drug Task Force conducted a narcotics investigation Monday at approximately 8:30 p.m. The investigation led to a search warrant at the Baymont Inn Hotel in Litchfield.

The search resulted in the seizure of over 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine, multiple items related to narcotic delivery, and $1,696 cash.

50 year old Aaron. A. Damm, of Litchfield was arrested and charged with alleged Methamphetamine Delivery Over 15 Grams, which is a Class X Felony.

Damm’s bail bond was set at $150,000.

The Litchfield Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation, which is still ongoing with additional arrests expected, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rick Robbins.

