More On Possible Downtown Developments

As representatives of the City of Greenville continue to visit boards of taxing districts in the city, more information is being learned about possible future developments in downtown Greenville.

The group was at the Kingsbury Park District board meeting Monday night, presenting information about why an extension in time for the Downtown TIF District is being sought.

Breck Nelson, a local businessman with the group, reported that the developer for a project was in Greenville Monday.

He advised he had just received a letter of intent from the developer, Charles McPherson, a 1985 graduate of Greenville University. Nelson read the letter, which expresses intent to develop an upscale apartment and public plaza at the corner of Second Street and College Avenue. The letter said the project would also include additional retail investments on the town square. McPherson said to achieve his goals the project is contingent upon the extension of the TIF and appropriate financing.

Click below to hear Nelson read from the letter:

Nelson said the financing is in place, but the extension of the Downtown TIF District for another 12 years is important.

The district currently goes until 2019.

The proposed development includes tearing down the old building on the northeast corner of College Avenue and Second Street and replacing it with a building containing 36 apartments plus retail space on the first floor.

That building is owned by the city, and the city is in the process of buying the former Bond County Office Annex building to the west.

Plans are to place one or two restaurants in that structure.

Letters of support for the district extension are being sought from the eight taxing districts in the city.

KPD board members listened to the presentation, and will have the topic on their committee meeting agenda September 20.

It is felt extending the TIF District into the year 2041 would provide additional financial incentives to a developer for those projects and any other projects in the district.

A TIF District extension would have to be approved by the Illinois legislature.