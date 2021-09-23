Museums To Celebrate Birthdate Of U.S. DeMoulin

Two Greenville museums are partnering to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the birth of U.S. DeMoulin.

On Sunday, September 26 at 1:30 p.m., the DeMoulin Museum and Bond County Museum are conducting a wreath-laying ceremony at U.S. DeMoulin’s grave in Montrose Cemetery in Greenville.

Both museums are hosting a 150th birthday party Sunday, October 3. They will be open from 1 to 3 p.m.

The DeMoulin Museum, at 205 South Prairie Street, will have free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks, while supplies last. A special display, honoring U.S. DeMoulin, will be unveiled.

The Bond County Museum is located in the former U.S. DeMoulin home at 409 South Fourth Street, and will have free cake and punch October 3. The museum features a display on DeMoulin.

The public is invited to the wreath-laying ceremony and the birthday celebration.

U.S. DeMoulin was born October 3, 1871 in Jamestown, Illinois. He moved to Greenville in 1895 to join his brother’s fraternal supply company. It was eventually named DeMoulin Brothers & Company.

When the brother, Edmund, retired, U.S. became president of the company, a title he held until his death in 1955.

U.S. was also co-founder of the Greenville Municipal Band, a city council member, and he donated the land that would later become the site of the hospital.