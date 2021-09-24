New Loan Officer At FNB Community Bank

The Greenville branch of The FNB Community Bank has a new loan officer.

Brett Bruhn of Highland began his duties at the bank earlier this month.

Bruhn has 40-years of banking experience, from teller to senior management, including originating consumer, home mortgage and agriculture/commercial loans.

Mike Radliff, president and CEO of The FNB Community Bank, said “Brett’s engaging personality and lending experience are qualities that will blend very well with our Greenville and Bond County banking group.”

The FNB Community Bank also has locations in Mulberry Grove, Vandalia, Ramsey and Patoka.