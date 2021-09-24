New Mural In Highland

Work is underway on a large mural being painted on the west wall of the Weinheimer Community Center in Highland.

The Highland Arts Council received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to help pay for the mural. Robert Fishbone from On the Wall Productions in St. Louis was commissioned to do the painting.

Fishbone was given several sites to pick from, and opted for the Weinheimer because its brick columns could be naturally integrated into the mural. He was asked to incorporate Highland’s tagline, “Be mindful of the past, celebrate today with an eye to the future.” Otherwise, Fishbone was given free reign on the design.

His preparation included researching the history of Highland and the Weinheimer Community Center. He also collected memories of the building from local residents.

Work began Friday, September 17, in conjunction with the Highland Chamber’s Street Art Festival.

It’s hoped the mural will be complete for Art in the Park in October.