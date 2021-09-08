Nursing Preview Day At Greenville University

Greenville University is hosting a preview day for future health care workers to learn more about the new Bachelor of Science degree in the nursing program.

It will be Saturday, September 25 on campus.

Greenville University announced in March of this year it was partnering with St. John’s College of Nursing.

Students can enroll now for the full program at GU which begins in the fall of 2022. The new program benefits students by reducing their nursing school journey from five years to four years.

At this month’s preview day, students will learn more about the program’s curriculum, faculty, scholarships, facilities and Greenville University.

Nursing Preview Day is free to attend and will start at 10 a.m. on September 25.

For more information call GU admissions at 664-7100.