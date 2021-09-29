One Injured In Rt. 40/4th Street Crash

A Greenville woman was injured late Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 40 and Fourth Street.

Greenville police reported Joann Bockenfeld, age 59 of Greenville, was taken to Holy Family Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a semi truck, was Brian Little, age 54, from Florissant, Missouri.

City police reported Bockenfeld was driving a car, northbound on Fourth Street in the intersection, when the car was allegedly struck in the driver’s side by the east bound truck.

Little was not hurt. He was issued citations for allegedly disobeying a stop sign and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Traffic on Route 40, near the accident, was shut down for 60 to 90 minutes.

In addition to Greenville police, also responding to the scene were the Greenville Fire Protection District, Rural Med EMS, Pocahontas-Old Ripley EMS and Illinois state Police.

The crash occurred at 11:19 a.m.