Paws In The Park September 18

The Bond County Humane Society’s Paws In The Park event is returning in 2021.

The 17th annual Paws In The Park is scheduled for Saturday, September 18 at Patriot’s Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dog owners can register for contests and/or the pet parade online and receive complimentary Paws in the Park t-shirt upon entry.

All proceeds will benefit the Bond County Humane Society.

For more information go online to http://members.petfinder.com/~IL262/index.html

The Bond County Humane Society can be contacted at 664-4068.