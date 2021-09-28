Pfizer COVID Booster Now Available At BCHD

The Pfizer booster vaccine is now available at the Bond County Health Department.

The CDC recommends that the following groups should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine at least 6 months after completing their primary series, or the first two doses, of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine:

People aged 65 years and older

Residents aged 18 years and older in long-term care settings

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions

It is also recommended for people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions and people aged 18–64 years at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting to receive the booster 6 months after their primary series.

These recommendations only apply to people who previously received a Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.

Booster doses have not yet been authorized for individuals who have received Johnson and Johnson or Moderna.

You should talk with your healthcare provider about whether getting a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot is appropriate for you.

For more, or to register for your Pfizer booster, call 664-1442 or visit BCHD.us.