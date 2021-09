Doll’s Orchard in Pocahontas had a big turnout Saturday for their 100-year celebration.

The folks from the orchard expressed their thanks to the Greenville FFA for bringing a petting zoo and to Pullin’ Pork for providing lunch. They also thanked the whole Doll family for helping to make apple butter.

In addition to celebrating 100 years of Doll’s Orchard, the event also raised over $700 which will be donated to STL Cure Sarcoma!