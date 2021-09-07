Pie Auction Day 1 Brings In $6,425

A HUGE thank you to our pie bakers who participated in the auction Tuesday morning and to the Bond County community for their support!

Our bakers Tuesday included Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert, State’s Attorney Dora Mann, and Coroner Tony Brooks; GES Principal Eric Swingler, GJHS Principal Gary Brauns, and GHS Principal Kara Harris; Greenville Mayor George Barber and Tourism Director Jes Adam; Greenville First Christian Church Pastor Tyson Graber and WGEL Farm Reporter Joe Doll; and Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert and Patti Brooks with the Lem Rhodes Cancer Foundation Board.

Together, their pies brought in a total of $6,425 to benefit the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation!!!

Our bakers on Wednesday, September 8 include

7:00 a.m. – Lady Comets Basketball Coach Kolin Dothager & Comets Basketball Coach Todd Cantrill

7:30 a.m. – Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson; Unit 1 Superintendent Bobby Koontz; MGES Principal Casie Bowman

8:00 a.m. – Bill Walker & Courtney Dalman from The FNB Community Bank

8:30 a.m. – Gerald “Spanky” McCray & Adam Boudouris of the Bond County Board

9:00 a.m. – Greenville Chamber President Noel Harnetiaux and Elaine McNamara, Chamber Executive Director & Director of Greenville SMART

And looking ahead to Thursday, September 9:

7:00 a.m. – Sorento Principal Amy Jackson & Pocahontas Principal Jason Rakers

7:30 a.m. – Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh & Greenville Police Chief Scott Workman

8:00 a.m. – Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp & County Board Member Jacob Rayl

8:30 a.m. – Dusty Bauer and Chris Barth from Bradford National Bank