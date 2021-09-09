Pie Auction Raises Over $20,000 For LRCF

WGEL ended our Celebrity Pie Auction Thursday with a grand total of $20,100 raised to benefit the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation.

Our bakers on Thursday included Sorento Principal Amy Jackson & Pocahontas Principal Jason Rakers; Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh & Greenville Police Chief Scott Workman; Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp & County Board Member Jacob Rayl; and Dusty Bauer and Chris Barth from Bradford National Bank. They brought in a combined total of $7,050.

Our bakers Tuesday included Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert, State’s Attorney Dora Mann, and Coroner Tony Brooks; GES Principal Eric Swingler, GJHS Principal Gary Brauns, and GHS Principal Kara Harris; Greenville Mayor George Barber and Tourism Director Jes Adam; Greenville First Christian Church Pastor Tyson Graber and WGEL Farm Reporter Joe Doll; and Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert and Patti Brooks with the Lem Rhodes Cancer Foundation Board.

Our guests on Wednesday were Lady Comets Basketball Coach Kolin Dothager & Comets Basketball Coach Todd Cantrill; Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson; Unit 1 Superintendent Bobby Koontz; MGES Principal Casie Bowman; Bill Walker & Courtney Dalman from The FNB Community Bank; Gerald “Spanky” McCray & Adam Boudouris of the Bond County Board; and Greenville Chamber President Noel Harnetiaux and Elaine McNamara, Chamber Executive Director & Director of Greenville SMART.

Thanks so much to all of our pie bakers and to our community for stepping up to raise an amazing amount of money to benefit the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation in their efforts to help local folks in their battle with cancer.

The foundation is conducting a luminary ceremony, titled “A Night To Honor and Remember, on Saturday, September 18 on the Bond County Courthouse lawn.

The event is taking the place of the Celebration of Life and Survivor’s Dinner, normally held every year.

Luminaries, honoring and remembering those who have battled cancer, can be purchased for $5 each that evening from 6 to 7:30. They are also available in advance by sending a check or money order to LRCF, in care of Jane Wilhite, at 406 West Spring Street in Greenville.

The ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. September 18. Guest speaker will be Sally Bolen.

Those attending should bring a lawn chair. Social distancing and masking are encouraged.

Since food will not be available, it is suggested those attending visit local restaurants prior to the ceremony.

The foundation provides financial assistance to local cancer patients. For more information visit the website at LemuelRhodes.org.