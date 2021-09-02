Probation & Fines For Theft From Junior Comets

A former officer in the Bond County Junior Comets Quarterback Club football program pleaded guilty Wednesday in Bond County Circuit Court to felony theft.

Susan L. Hulvey, age 55, of Old Highway 127 in Greenville, entered the plea after the charge was filed by State’s Attorney Dora Mann on Wednesday.

Hulvey admitted to the theft of over $500, but not more than $10,000, on or about April 30, 2019 through December 30, 2019.

She was ordered to pay restitution of $8,571.77, which was submitted by the defendant on Wednesday.

Hulvey was also placed on Second Chance Probation for 24 months, must do 30 hours of community service work, and was assessed fines and court costs of $1,899.

Greenville Chief of Police Scott Workman told WGEL the charge was the result of a nearly year-long investigation by his department.

He said, “This wasn’t the Junior Comets Quarterback Club that did this, but someone who took advantage of her position and took money that was supposed to benefit kids.”