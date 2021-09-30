Saturday Is Apple Day In Greenville

Saturday is Apple Day in downtown Greenville and the downtown area will be buzzing with activity.

Greenville Tourism Director Jes Adam told WGEL the last Farmer’s Market of the year will be held. There are 48 vendors set to participate. Three food booths will be open. The FFA will have a petting zoo. There will be free hayrides, a bounce house, a bubble station, face painting, and more. The Wildflower Conspiracy, the Brother Jefferson Blues Band, and numerous groups from Greenville University will provide live music all day.

There will be an apple dessert contest – submissions must be dropped off at the SMART Center by 10 AM.

Apple Day activities will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.