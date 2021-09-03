SBL Fayette County Hospital Puts Up MABAS 54 Tent

If you’ve traveled through Vandalia recently you may have noticed a large MABAS tent in the parking lot of Sarah Bush Lincoln Fayette County Hospital.

MABAS stands for Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, which provides emergency rapid response and sustained operations when a jurisdiction or region is stricken by an overwhelming event generated by manmade, technological, or environmental threats.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise all over the country and area hospitals are filling up, unable to accommodate all potential patients. Fayette County Hospital recently had a patient to transfer but were rejected by 27 hospitals across three states that were all full. The Vandalia facility has also been contacted by other hospitals to see if they have beds available.

The MABAS tent is intended to potentially keep other patients separate from COVID-19 patients to help stop the potential of spread. There has been a local influx of COVID-19 patients, which is expected to continue and the tent could also be used to help with the existing and the potential worsening surge.

The tent was put up Wednesday by personnel from the Vandalia, Beecher City, St. Elmo, and Dieterich Fire Protection Districts.