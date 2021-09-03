Short Comedy Festival At DeMoulin Museum

The DeMoulin Museum is hosting a short film festival on Sunday, September 12 at 2 p.m.

The Sunday Shorts program will feature four films with Porky Pig, The Three Stooges, Our Gang, and Laurel & Hardy. Each will be introduced with information about that particular feature.

Admission is free, and complimentary soda and popcorn will be provided. Since seating is limited, it will be first come, first served.

In 2019, the museum presented a silent film series, which Museum Curator John Goldsmith said was fun.

“We felt doing shorts from the 1930s might have a wider appeal,” he commented.

Goldsmith said Sunday Shorts is an extension of the museum’s efforts to offer a variety of nostalgic entertainment.

The DeMoulin Museum is located at 205 South Prairie Street in Greenville.