Sr Center Scheduling Part D Appointments

The Bond County Senior Center is making appointments now for the open enrollment period to discuss the Medicare Prescription Drug Plan, Part D.

Open enrollment is October 15 through December 7.

SHIP counselors will be available Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Despite restrictions for face-to-face meetings, assistance will be offered to seniors with their plan comparisons for January 0f 2022.

For a free appointment, call the Bond County Senior Center at 618-664-1465.

The Medicare SHIP-trained counselors are Tricia Jenner, Sharon Young and Melissa Marti. They will help individuals understand the cost of their prescription drug plans.