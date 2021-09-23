Students Enjoy Pioneer Day At Hill’s Fort

During the Hill’s Fort Rendezvous this past weekend, one day was once again set aside for fifth grade students in the county to experience pioneer life.

It was Pioneer Day at the replica fort, which is located on the American Farm Heritage Museum grounds near Greenville.

Students not only visited the fort, but participated in demonstrations.

Amy Alderman fifth grade teacher at Greenville Elementary School, who oversees the field trip for the schools, told us the kids at cornmeal pancakes and washed clothes on washboards. A period carpenter and blacksmith showed them how they did their jobs. The kids watched bullet-making, played period games, and watched the firing of canons.

Click below to hear her comments:

Alderman said about 120 students were in attendance from the Greenville, Pocahontas and Sorento schools, in addition to a home schooled group.

She commended the organizers of the event, stating they have a real heart for history.