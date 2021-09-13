Suess Opens Field Level Office In Greenville

A new business, Field Level, has opened an office in Greenville, according to Bond County native Nick Suess.

Suess is at the new office, 206 South Second Street.

He told WGEL Field Level is a full service farm management/farm real estate brokerage and appraisal firm.

Field Level also has offices in Springfield and Mt. Zion, Illinois.

Suess is happy to be back in his home area. He said the team is a great group of guys. He himself has ten years of experience in farm management at a major regional bank.

Suess said the appraisal side of his business is for anyone dealing with estates, partitions, or who has lending needs. The farm management and farm real estate brokerage is more for the non-farming land-owner. He said he’s very excited to bring those services south to Greenville. He also pointed out that owning farmland is a good way to diversify.

You can contact Suess at 618-267-1236.