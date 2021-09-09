TIF District Extension Discussion Underway

The City of Greenville is interested in extending the time of the Downtown TIF District.

Representatives of the city were at the Bond County Board meeting Tuesday morning to provide information. They also visited the Greenville Fire Protection District Board Tuesday night and the Greenville Airport Authority Board on Wednesday.

City officials hope to receive the blessing of all taxing districts to proceed with the extension.

The TIF District is currently set to expire in 2029. The extension request would be for an additional 12 years.

The other taxing districts in the city are Central Township, Bond County Community Unit 2, the Bond County Senior Center, the Kingsbury Park District and Kaskaskia College.

A TIF extension must be approved by the state legislature after being requested by one of Greenville’s state legislators.

Interim Greenville City Manager Sue Ann Nelson told WGEL the responses from the taxing district boards need to be received by mid-October.

The city is currently looking at new development at the intersection of College Avenue and Second Street. It owns the former Lisa’s Antiques building on the northeast part of the intersection and is close to completing the purchase of the former Bond County office Annex building on the northwest part of the intersection.

When the city announced plans to buy the county building, WGEL was told a developer had been contacted with the possibility of tearing down the old Lisa’s building and replacing it with a new structure with upper floor apartments and retail space at ground level.

It is hoped possibly one or two restaurants could go in the old Office Annex building.

It is felt extending the TIF District into 2041 would provide financial advantages to a developer on those projects and any other projects in that area of the downtown.

The county board agreed to revisit the matter at its September 21 meeting.