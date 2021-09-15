Top Ag Acquires Oberbeck Grain Company

Top Ag, a farmer-owned cooperative with locations in Addieville, St. Libory, Trenton, Mascoutah, Okawville, Pierron, and Venedy, can now add two new facilities to their lineup…in Highland and New Douglas.

WGEL’s Mike Greenwood talked with Top Ag General Manager Kevin Hartkemeyer about Top Ag’s acquisition of Oberbeck Grain. He said Oberbeck contacted them in the spring and said they were considering selling the operation and after months of due diligence, the sale was finalized. Hartkemeyer said the New Douglas facility is one of the larger and more modern facilities in the region.

Click below to hear more of their conversation:

For more on Top Ag, visit TopAg.net.