Truck Destroyed By Fire At Pocahontas I-70 Exit

A pickup truck, owned and driven by a Greenville man, was destroyed by fire at the Pocahontas Interstate 70 westbound on-ramp Tuesday morning.

Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Chief Dennis Lindley said the alarm was received at 8:39 a.m. as a report of a truck on fire.

Lindley advised that when firemen reached the scene, heavy smoke was coming from under the hood. The truck quickly became engulfed in flames and was a total loss.

According to Lindley, the driver said he smelled something, then saw smoke and pulled off the interstate.

No one was injured. Firefighters were on the scene about 45 minutes.