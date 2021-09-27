U.S. DeMoulin Honored For 150th Birthday

A wreath-laying ceremony to honor U.S. DeMoulin, for his 150th birthday, was held Sunday afternoon at his grave site in Montrose Cemetery,

Kevin Kaegy from the Bond County Historical Society and John Goldsmith from the DeMoulin Museum spoke.

They were joined by Dee McQuiston, the great-granddaughter of Edmund DeMoulin, for the laying of two wreaths at U.S.’ grave.

Ulysses S. DeMoulin was born 150 years ago on October 3.

This Sunday, October 3, the Bond County Museum and DeMoulin Museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. to celebrate the birthday.