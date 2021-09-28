Unit 2 To Proceed With Turf For Football Field

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education has voted to proceed with artificial turf installation on the high school football field.

It is anticipated the 2022 football season will be played on the new field.

Board members voted unanimously to proceed. The motion included a dollar amount not to exceed $1,166,630.

Superintendent Wes Olson said despite the great fundraising efforts connected to the project, and the use of the facilities sales tax, there are finite resources. He said the discussion of how to prioritize projects centered around the multi-purpose athletic field. He pointed out that many school groups and teams as well as community entities could use it.

A fundraising campaign, known as Connecting All Comets, has resulted in pledges of about $1.26 million. Olson advised the district has a little more than $1 million in the capital development fund of the penny sales tax program.

Work on the field should begin in the spring of next year.

While there are still plans to turf the baseball field, and place lights on the softball and baseball fields, those projects are not included in what was approved by the board last week.