Unit One Board Approves FY22 Budget

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education approved its new budget for fiscal year 2022 Monday night.

Superintendent Bobby Koontz talked about the budget before it was unanimously approved. He said all funds should end up in the black except for transportation, which is common. He said most funds should go up some, but not as much as next year. He also noted that the tax computation report just came out so there’s a strong chance the district won’t see a tax payment until December.

Click below to hear more:

In other action, the board approved the 2022-2023 agreement that allows students to attend the Okaw Valley Vocational Center in Vandalia. The superintendent told the board it might to consider raising the fee assessed to students since the cost to the district for the vocational center has increased.

The board passed a motion to repay a capital projects loan of $35,000 to the working cash fund.

Elementary School Principal Casie Bowman reported her application for a Dollar General Literacy Grant was successful. The school will receive $2,500 to purchase books.