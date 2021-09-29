Unit Two Board Acts On Personnel Matters

At its meeting last week, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on many personnel matters.

The retirement of Kathy Weiss as an Early Childhood teacher at Pocahontas was accepted, effective the end of this school year.

At-will resignations were accepted from Heather McCleary as transportation and accounts payable administrative assistant at the unit office, Erica Davis as a food service employee at Greenville Elementary/Junior High, and Lisa Williams as kitchen manager at the high school.

Other resignations accepted by the board were from Alisha Etcheson as kitchen manager at Greenville Elementary/Junior High, Brooke Clanton as custodian at Pocahontas, Amber Helige as high school assistant softball coach, and Allison Lewis as head volleyball coach at Pocahontas.

Ashley Riechmann was hired as a paraprofessional at Greenville Junior High, Mary Joyce was approved as a school bus driver, and Brandy McCormick, Michelle Links, and Suzanne Hoffmeier were hired as food service employees.

The board hired Austin Kastl as the fall play sponsor at the high school for this year.

Leaves of absence were granted to Carisa Bohannon, Cynthia Odneal, Janet Greenwood, Amanda Goldsboro, and James Romack.

The board also approved a motion to adjust daily hours for some non-certified personnel.