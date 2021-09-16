Virtual Narcan Training Offered September 21

Intentional or accidental overdoses can occur when someone takes too much of a drug. An overdose can happen even it’s the first time taking the drug, and whether the drug is illegal, prescription, or even over the counter. Many lives have been saved by an opioid reversal drug, Narcan, also known as Naloxone, which is available in local pharmacies and drugs stores.

Chestnut Health Systems is providing a free, virtual Narcan training on September 21, at 10:00 a.m. or 2. p.m. Upon the completion of the training, Chestnut will mail Narcan to participants free of charge.

For more information contact via email SR-Narcan@Chestnut.org or by phone @ (618)304-1581.

Prairie Counseling Center in Greenville also provides free training along with free Narcan, by appointment. For more, call 664-1455.