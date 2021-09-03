WGEL Celebrity Pie Auction Begins Tuesday

WGEL’s Annual Great Celebrity Pie Auction is coming up, Tuesday-Thursday, September 7-9!!! Tune in to hear local folks auctioning their pies to benefit the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation. Get your friends together and make a bid to support a great cause!
Our pie bakers this year include…
Tuesday, September 7:
7:00 a.m. – Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert; State’s Attorney Dora Man & Coroner Tony Brooks
7:30 a.m. – GES Principal Eric Swingler; GJHS Principal Gary Brauns & GHS Principal Kara Harris
8:00 a.m. – Greenville Mayor George Barber & Tourism Director Jes Adam
8:30 a.m. – Greenville First Christian Church Pastor Tyson Graber & WGEL Farm Reporter Joe Doll
9:00 a.m. – Bond County Health Dept. Administrator Sean Eifert & Patti Brooks with the Lem Rhodes Cancer Foundation
Wednesday, September 8:
7:00 a.m. – Lady Comets Basketball Coach Kolin Dothager & Comets Basketball Coach Todd Cantrill
7:30 a.m. – Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson; Unit 1 Superintendent Bobby Koontz; MGES Principal Casie Bowman
8:00 a.m. – Bill Walker & Courtney Dalman from The FNB Community Bank
8:30 a.m. – Bond County Board Members Gerald “Spanky” McCray & Adam Boudouris
9:00 a.m. – Greenville Chamber President Noel Harnetiaux and Elaine McNamara, Chamber Executive Director & Director of Greenville SMART
Thursday, September 9:
7:00 a.m. – Sorento Principal Amy Jackson & Pocahontas Principal Jason Rakers
7:30 a.m. – Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh & Greenville Police Chief Scott Workman
8:00 a.m. – Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp & County Board Member Jacob Rayl
8:30 a.m. – Dusty Bauer and Chris Barth from Bradford National Bank