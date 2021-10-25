25 Agencies Participate In Greenville Job & Career Fair

A job and career fair was held Wednesday at the SMART Center in downtown Greenville.

Approximately 25 businesses and organizations were set up to greet visitors.

Elaine McNamara, from the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and SMART Center, said the event was for people who needed a job and those who were looking for a change.

McNamara said the turnout was better than anticipated. She pointed out that the event also served as a networking opportunity for the businesses involved. Businesses from Madison and St. Clair County as well as few from St. Louis joined local businesses at the fair.

Click below for more of her comments:

The event was co-sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, Greenville University, Greenville SMART, City of Greenville, Kaskaskia College, HSHS Holy Family Hospital and MERS Goodwill.