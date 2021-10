The Bond County Health Department has reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of October 12 – 19.

Of the new cases, two were in children five or under, three among children 6-12, six in teens age 13-19, three in their 20’s, four in their 30’s, nine in their 40’s, two in their 50’s, seven in their 60’s, and four in their 70’s.