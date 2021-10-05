AFHM Family Fall Festival Saturday

The American Farm Heritage Museum’s Family Fall Festival is Saturday, October 9 on the museum grounds.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Children can participate for $8.
Activities include a costume contest, pumpkin painting, games, train rides, plus food and drinks.
The costume contest judging is at 11:30 a.m. Age groups are 0 to 4 and 5 to 12.
The Lil’ Red Barn’s food stand will be open, in addition to the tractor museum and American Heritage Railroad.
Visitors can see a cider press, rope making and corn shelling.