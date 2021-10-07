Area Fire Departments Awarded COVID-19 Relief Grant Funds

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) has announced the recipients of the one-time Illinois Fire Department COVID-19 Relief Grant. A total of 36 Illinois Fire Departments will receive over $316,000 thousand dollars in funding. Under this one-time grant opportunity, eligible Illinois fire departments could receive up to $15,000 in order to make up for lost donation revenues stemming from their inability to host local fundraising events during the periods of quarantines in 2020. These fundraising events include pancake breakfasts and spaghetti dinners, and pay for necessities like fuel for fire trucks, utilities, and insurance.

“Firefighters bravely put their lives on the line to protect their neighbors and broader community. Throughout COVID-19, fire departments across the state continued to answer calls for assistance and provide critical frontline support in the fight against the virus,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m pleased to announce $316,000 in funding has been allocated to fire departments across the state whose fiscal operations were hindered by COVID-19. With these grants, our brave firefighters will once again have access to the critical tools they need.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit fire department budgets hard, especially rural volunteer departments who depend mainly on fundraising activities to pay for essential operational needs,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez. “The funds provided to departments will help to keep the lights on and fuel in the trucks so they can respond safely and effectively to help their community members during an emergency.”

The OSFM collaborated with the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association (IFCA) who helped assemble a special committee to review the grant applications utilizing a blind review needs-based analysis. This grant is financed through the Illinois Fire Prevention Fund, a non-general revenue fund that is supported primarily by a 1% assessment of the gross fire risk premium receipts of all insurance companies operating in the state.

“This was a great partnership between the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association (IFCA) and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal,” said IFCA Executive Director Jim Grady. “We heard from volunteer departments throughout the state about their loss of revenues due to their inability to host fundraisers during the pandemic. This grant has provided assistance to help them recover funds, and if not for these funds, departments would have had to make very difficult decision or not be able to respond to calls.”

“In a year full of what if’s, uncertainties and cancellations, it is a feeling of accomplishment to be able to partner with the Office of the State Fire Marshal in the grant program to provide some financial assistance to volunteer departments in the state,” said Illinois Fire Chiefs Association President Don Shoevlin. “I also would like to thank our VCOC committee for the work they did on the front end of the project to get it off the ground.”

Grant recipients in our area include the Wheatfield Fire Protection District ($8,760), the Beckemeyer-Wade Fire Protection District ($15,000), the Hoffman Fire Protection District ($2,904), and the Germantown Rural Fire Protection District ($15,000) in Clinton County; the Brownstown Fire Protection District ($9,655) in Fayette County; the Worden Fire Protection District ($11,164) in Madison County; and the Witt Volunteer Fire Department ($15,000) in Montgomery County.